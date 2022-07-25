The cold wastes of Northrend have opened their doors for a limited invitation beta, to allow veteran players and new recruits to test various aspects of Wrath of the Lich King Classicahead of its launch in the coming months (expected to be released by 2022).

Nothing has changed for those who have already traveled the skies and frozen wastes of this continent, who have seen epic battles, betrayals, deaths and excellent resurrections (well, almost), and who have closed a narrative cycle that began with the RTS titles of the franchise. , culminating in an epic fight at the top of the Icecrown tower.

The enemy? Arthas, the prince of Lordaeron converted to the dark side by malevolent entities by means of a sword, Frostmourne, capable of consuming the vital essence of defeated enemies, and a helmet capable of resetting what little was left of his free will, transforming him into a piece on a much larger chessboard. A King on a frozen throne, able to control the undead hordes that would otherwise roam all over Azeroth.



The creation menu of our Death Knight. Few choices, spartan, straight to the point: just as we remembered it.

Even today, the sequence of his death in the arms of the spirit of his father, who also fell by the hand of Frostmourne and trapped in it, is one of the most intense, loved and moving cinematic sequences of the entire game, and that we almost hesitate to jump into our countless runs to get the Invincible mount in our weekly farming routine.

World of Warcraft Classic Wrath of the Lich King Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Availability: PC

Version tested: PC

WoTLK was the highest-ranked expansion for player numbers, with over 12 million monthly subscriptions. An apex never reached, unfortunately, in subsequent expansions.

The plot, the various villains on duty, the epic raids (Naxxramas, Ulduar and the same Icecrown, three of the most loved raids ever), composed a mix of perfection in content, narrative and pure fun, with many suggestive locations to to explore.

Northrend is a vast, diverse continent made up of 11 zones including even a region entirely dedicated to PVP, with vehicle, sieges and boss battles that can only be faced if your faction controls the citadel of Wintergrasp.



The famous login screen with snow covering Icecrown and Sindragosa flying around and deafening us with a majestic roar.

With the introduction of Achievements, many players have rediscovered old and new content in a new light, that of collecting, of “completing” a game that seems to be “infinite”. Hours and hours spent collecting items, completing in-game quests and minigames, all to get the coveted 100%!

For many Wrath it was the expansion that finally enlarged the group of classes at our disposal, with the introduction of the Death Knight, an elite class that began its adventure in Azeroth in the service of the Lich King, and which soon became account of the wickedness of his ruler and, with a series of quests, he finally managed to break that bond of submission and control to join the faction of the Horde or the Alliance.

The advent of this class was greeted with great excitement and each player created their own Death Knight (resulting in overpopulation in each group for the dungeons), if only to experience the initial quests, beautifully created and perhaps among the best introductory missions of ‘ whole game.

An expansion that introduced the possibility of having multiple specializations, to be changed as needed, finally freeing players from the hateful reset of talents with incremental monetary cost, with the ultimate aim of certainly bringing more versatility to the various groups.



The beginning of the adventure for our Death Knight, currently still in the service of the Lich King.

Groups that finally leave the 40-person raids behind (but already abandoned in Burning Crusade), as a memory that will never return to haunt the guilds, always forced to field huge parties, consolidating the raid experience for teams of 10 and from 25 heroes, allowing anyone now to experience a remastered version of Naxxramas on their skin that only a very small circle of players could conquer at the end of WoW Vanilla (before the arrival of Burning Crusade) (unfortunately at the time I didn’t I managed to complete it, ndSS),

Not to mention the new profession, Enrollment, which added a glyph system to enhance each class’s key skills or simply change their appearance. A feature that was later abandoned and that is still regretted by a good chunk of players, who saw a strong RPG element in this customization.

We tried this beta for a long time and it felt like coming home, arriving in the Howling Fjords, brought by a ship, accompanied by a soundtrack that is perhaps truly unattainable for emotions transmitted and chills down the spine. Such a fascinating and simply splendid area, dominated by the Utgard tower, with its two dungeons. It was really nice to relive those first moments of awe, the Wyrmrest tower in the midst of an endless battle between dragons, the Nerubians plotting our defeat underground and the unforgettable Icecrown profile dominating the entire area.



The tree of talents that many miss (but which will return in Dragonflight).

We have perhaps lost that sense of discovery, of wonder. For those who will face this Classic version for the first time, we feel almost envious. Perhaps Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be the last expansion to undergo this soft-reset. And it is probably right to close this experiment, which many thought impossible, with the best expansion ever.