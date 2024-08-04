Home page World

Orcas suddenly attack sailing boats in the Mediterranean. The idyllic boat trip turns into a nightmare while researchers search for answers.

Madrid/Tarifa – A peaceful boat trip in the Mediterranean turned into a nightmare for a Spanish family in a matter of seconds. Suddenly several orcas surrounded the sailboat and tore off a large piece of the more than two-meter-long rudder blade. The boat owner told the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo”: “I don’t know if these whales really just wanted to play or whatever, but when you are attacked by a beast that is eight meters long and weighs several tons and can sink its teeth into aluminum, you get scared.” The planned family vacation on the ship ended abruptly, and the attacks don’t stop.

On July 24, the last major incident occurred off the coast of Tarifa in the Strait of Gibraltar. The sailing boat “Bonhomme William” immediately sent a distress signalbut when the Spanish rescue team arrived, it was already half sunk. The three people on board – two Britons and an Italian – were rescued in time. “The three rescued people were brought to shore safely, the sailing boat is sinking,” reported the Spanish maritime rescue service on the short message service X.

Orca attacks were unknown until a few years ago – sailors shout: “Wow, what a huge animal”

Until a few years ago, such attacks – scientists prefer the term interactions and assume that the orcas do not act aggressively – were unknown. The first incidents were reported in the pandemic year of 2020 and were often captured on video. You can hear the screams of surprised sailors: “Wow, what a huge animal!”, “You bastard!” and “He got us!”.

Orcas, which can be up to ten metres long and weigh over five tonnes, are the largest species of the dolphin family and have been widely known since the Free Willy film series. They feed on tuna, herring, seals, penguins and seabirds and also attack sharks, dolphins and other whales. But until 2020, they had not targeted boats. North Sea sailors once became part a natural spectacle.

“At the Strait of Gibraltar”: Mediterranean particularly affected by orca attacks

This year, too, several boats were completely destroyed. Various measures taken by the Spanish authorities, such as bans on smaller boats in certain sea zones and GPS trackers to locate orcas and warn captains, have so far had little success. According to the organization “GT Atlantic Orca” (GTAO), there were 84 interactions off the coasts of Spain and Portugal up to the end of June this year. Six boats were so badly damaged that they had to be towed. The numbers are slightly higher than the average for the years 2021 to 2023 in the same period.

“Most encounters continue to be recorded in the Strait of Gibraltar or nearby,” GTAO biologist Alfredo López told the German Press Agency. The area between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic is popular with Iberian orcas because one of their favorite foods, tuna, is plentiful there.

The phenomenon is reminiscent of Frank Schätzing’s bestseller “The Swarm,” in which nature rebels against humanity. Spanish media report growing fear – especially among owners of luxury boats who no longer venture out to sea and often only enjoy their expensive vehicles in the marina. More and more sailors and fishermen in the region are demanding “solutions” from the authorities and also compensation for lost income.

Researchers are puzzled by orca attacks: Why only these 16?

The incidents are puzzling researchers. Although orcas live all over the world, only animals in the Iberian region have shown this mysterious behavior. According to GTOA’s findings, only 16 of the 34 individuals registered there interact with the boats. As far as is known, they almost always do this together in a group. There are three females and 13 young animals, says López.

Why only these 16? Why only in the Strait of Gibraltar and partly also in the western Mediterranean, off the coast of Portugal and further north in the Atlantic off the north coast of Spain and the west coast of France? Researchers admit that they do not yet have any definite answers to these questions.

López has two theories: Either the highly intelligent animals have simply invented something new – similar to the orcas that balanced dead salmon on their heads in the North Pacific in the 1980s. “In the group, they then imitate each other.” Or they are reacting to a negative experience, such as getting caught in a fishing net or colliding with a boat.

Boredom could also play a role. In a study from June, the International Whaling Commission (IWC) suspects that orcas attack boats because fishing bans mean there is an abundance of tuna. Since they spend less time foraging, they probably have more “free time” and “play” with the ships, it said.

Climate change, water pollution, shipping: concern for the welfare of orcas

The many studies and actions – including those by environmentalists – show how much this phenomenon concerns sailors, authorities, the media and researchers. In July, the Spanish organization “Ecologistas en Acción” set off on a month-long observation trip with a sailing ship and up to 60 alternating activists and researchers to get to the bottom of the mystery.

However, their main concern is not for sailors, but for the welfare of the orcas. They are on the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and are threatened by climate change, water pollution, increasing shipping traffic and noise, particularly in the Strait of Gibraltar, according to the organisation. People physically attack orcas – “absolutely idiotic behavior” was criticized.

Tips to avoid escalations with orcas – hope for the problem to subside

All experts agree that the animals should not be demonized. Headlines such as “Orca Revolt” distort reality, complains López. He has the impression that the animals are increasingly being hated by ship crews, but also on the Internet. Videos have shown boat crews shooting at orcas with distress rockets, among other things.

To avoid an escalation, the Spaniard refers to information on his organization’s website. Captains should be better informed, choose alternative routes, not sail at night and not stray too far from the coast.

Meanwhile, there is hope that the problem could disappear on its own: some experts suspect that it is a passing fad that could end abruptly – like salmon balancing in the 1980s. López sees evidence of this: “Compared to 2023, the number of interactions is decreasing this year.” (ank with dpa agency material)