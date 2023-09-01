Magaly Medina showed all the details of the ampay of Vanessa Terkes and the mayor of San Martín de Porres, Hernán Sifuentes. The ‘Magpie’ spoke at first about the closeness between the actress and the burgomaster, with whom she, apparently, would have a sentimental relationship. It should be noted that both protagonists of this uncovering have not yet confirmed their romance.

Does the mayor of SMP stay in the department of Vanessa Terkes?

Magaly Medina’s ‘urracos’ captured that the truck of Hernan Sifuentesmayor of San Martín de Porres, entered the department of Vanessa Terkeslocated in the district of La Victoria, on August 21 at 9.25 pm

The next day, at 8.20 am, the same vehicle re-enters the actress’s home, apparently to pick up the mayor of San Martín de Porres, since the actress took her own taxi outside her building.

On August 24, the van of Hernán Sifuentes, mayor of San Martín de Porres, performs the same procedure to enter the parking lot of the Terkes department.

Vanessa Terkes is caught with a Peruvian authority. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/ Vanessa Terkes/ATV See also A hangover UCAM only appears the first part in Zaragoza

Mayor of SMP and Vanessa Terkes have fun at a reggaeton concert?

The last Tuesday August 29, Vanessa Terkes and Hernán Sifuentes, mayor of San Martín de Porres, were captured by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ enjoying ‘Cochinola’, a reggaeton concert. In that massive event, the mayor and the actress kissed.

At 5.45 am, when this show ended, Vanessa Terkes get in the mayor’s van Hernan Sifuentes and they go to the apartment of the actress.