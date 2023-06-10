A brand that we actually almost wanted to write off in this wonderful car world turns out to be very much alive.

Many brands claim that they are building an ‘F1 car for the road’. Aston Martin and Mercedes claim with the Valkyrie and AMG One that their F1 technology means an F1 car, but with things like a roof and two seats next to each other, that’s just the technology.

BAC

Who really offers an F1 car for the road in that respect is Briggs Automotive Company, better known as BAC. Their Mono, a one-seater without a roof or windshield with only the bare minimum of ballast to make it street legal, is regarded as one of the most fun track toys in the world. And that while the recipe has actually not changed since the Mono saw the light of day in 2011. BAC is therefore typically one of those companies that would quickly give up in the current circumstances (small company, EV transition and corona time).

very much alive

But, BAC is making itself heard again. Their updated Mono which is now fierce on a track as Mono R is still in productions. Sure, the volumes are small, but you can still just buy one. In fact, BAC has a plan to keep the company alive as long as possible, which includes a major expansion to the United States, for example.

USA

The BAC Mono will become more easily available in the US with a dealer group that will work with the brand. These new dealers will also focus on individualisation. A new bespokeprogram should allow customers to do whatever their heart desires with the Mono. Like Bentley, the aim is to ensure that each BAC Mono is unique to its buyer.

Incidentally, the BAC did not really go well for a while and the Mono R would be a kind of last goodbye model. Now it appears that they still have room to build the single-seater for a while. It is not known whether BAC is working on a successor, because making a car like this environmentally friendly is going to be difficult. The current Mono may have a relatively compact Ford four-cylinder: with 337 hp at 570 kg, the device catapults itself to 100 in 2.7 seconds and can go up to 274 km/h. Without windshield, so you can hope you like flies. On a circuit, a Mono loses almost everything. Not bad for a small British company.

This article Warempel, this nice car brand is still very much alive! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Wow #nice #car #brand #alive