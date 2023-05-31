Dutch fare on two nets. On NPO1 it was about the potato, on NPO2 the origin of kibbeling was investigated. Where shall I begin? Let’s go with the tubers that are sold as lemons. Again, again and as so often. Because what a bitter disappointment it is to discover that manufacturers, marketing people, retailers or whatever they are called consider it the most normal thing in the world to stuff the same potatoes into different bags and ask what the madman is willing to spend for them. In the Valuation service does the potato packer not mind at all that the steam, stew, quick boil. oven, and mash potato are all SAME tuber. Yes, even those expensive pommes gourmande and culinary flavor potatoes. A matter of ‘price structure’ and ‘helping the consumer with the choice’.

Sucks that we are. The consumer who is not yet able to distinguish a bintje from a privateer and has no idea what to do with a Frisian or Doré. I’m also talking about myself, aren’t I, I cowardly ask the greengrocer about potatoes “for stew” in the winter. I can just make the distinction between crumbly and firm boiling, but as soon as the supermarket packaging starts talking about very crumbly, I also get confused, because what do you do with those spuds? Definitely not baking. mash? I don’t want to start again about my father who was delighted to report that Nicolas were available again, and I tasted zero difference with the potatoes of all days before. But then again, there are people who make money out of my ignorance and deliberately grow a new variety that cannot go wrong in the kitchen. The jazzy. A bull’s eye, according to the manufacturer. Everyone’s friend, says the cook who, according to the instructions on the packaging, cooks it for twelve minutes (‘speed cooking’) or twenty (‘gourmand’). And, does it taste? “Uniform Sausage.” Yes, I was afraid of that.

Kosher and delicious

Even with something relatively simple like kibbeling – deep-fried pieces of white fish with a crispy dough layer – you can make it difficult for yourself in the kitchen. Cook and recipe maker Yvette van Boven can and dares to do that. In The pranks of Van Boven she investigates the origin of typical Dutch recipes and traditions, and she has learned that kibbeling is originally a Jewish dish. Could be, says UvA professor of Jewish studies Bart Wallet. The Jews who came to the Netherlands from Southern Europe in the early seventeenth century brought their eating and cooking habits with them. Fry in oil instead of fat. Frying, Lots of fish. And fish plus hot oil makes: bickering.

Yvette van Boven then immersed herself in Orthodox Jewish cuisine. In an Antwerp restaurant she defied the 613 commandments and prohibitions from the Torah and baked latkes – potato cakes. She chopped the potatoes, the permanent sjomeer (the caretaker) checked the raw eggs for blood spatters, inspected the herbs for insects and lit the fire under her pans. So what she makes was kosher and tasty too – “wow”, said the restaurateur, “wow”.

Then she went shopping with Rebbetzin Rina Steinberg – the wife of a rabbi – in kosher shops in Antwerp. The fish fillet had scales and fins when it was still a whole cod and could swim, the galle (bread) was baked by a Jewish baker. At the rabbi’s house, the fishcakes went into the meat oven, and the French toast dessert into the milk oven. I don’t want to get involved, but I googled anyway kashrutthe Jewish dietary laws, and it says that food cooked by a non-Jew not may be eaten. Was all the effort for nothing? Or is this Wiki entry ultra-strict in doctrine? Yvette van Boven didn’t mind, neither did the rabbi. So you won’t hear from me anymore.