Politics is also strange in a democratic system. No one knows when and where the leader is killed. It is difficult to understand when a leader likes whom or what. Something similar is being seen in Bihar assembly elections. Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE) President and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday made a formal announcement to move to the NDA. During this, he said that he has an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JDU. Accordingly, they are part of the NDA.At the same time, while speaking, Jeetan Ram Manjhi mentioned an incident in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the center. To put Manjhi’s entire press conference in one sentence, ‘PM Modi made Manjhi his fan and Lalu Yadav’s sleep was gone’. Because of being interested in politics, now your distraction will be increasing, what is Manjhi-Modi’s connection with Lalu? The answer to this question was given by Jeetan Ram Manjhi in the press conference itself.

Jeetan Ram Manjhi was asked by a journalist that you go to the same camp where profit is visible. On this, he said that he was caught in the wrong turn of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Manjhi said that I had a reputation in NDA. The Prime Minister does not know many people. But when the meeting was held in 2015, PM Modi used to name Jitan Manjhi first. Just now I was sitting in the third row at the India Rising meeting, when PM Modi took my name. Everyone is surprised in the meeting hall, who is Manjhi. But I was in the wrong circle of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu ji caught me in social justice and reservations. But when I went there, I came to know that there is nepotism. People only think about themselves, not the state.

Jitan Ram Manjhi joined NDA

If you look at this sentence given by Manjhi, then it is known that PM Modi also has a hand behind the arrival of Ham in the NDA. It can also be said that if PM Modi had not praised Manjhi in India Rising, it might have taken more time to take this decision. Whatever the case may be, but one thing is certain that due to this presence of mind of PM Modi, Lalu Yadav’s camp has suffered a big loss.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi will cross his boat from the helm of NDA

Dalit and Mahadalit together account for about 16 per cent of the voters in Bihar. Of this, Jeetan Ram Manjhi has around 5.5 per cent of the Mushar caste’s core voters. Experts believe that looking at the last two elections, it can be said that about two to two and a half percent of the votes go from here to there in the name of Manjhi. In the election of Bihar in which there is a one-vote battle in both camps, a comment from PM Modi has made the NDA likely to get millions of votes. However, this will be proved in the election result itself, what is the mood of the public.