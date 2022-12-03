United States.- Despite the fact that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) was not investigating this phenomenon, in its search for galaxies, the Space Telescope hubble managed to capture in an image the fusion between two of them, the same one that he named Arp-Madore 417-391.

It was in 1990 when the US agency put the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit, which circled the planet Land to 593 kilometers on the level of the marcon an orbital period between 96 and 97 minutes.

It was with the camera of this space device that NASA managed to capture the amazing photo that shows the merger of two galaxies, which they named Arp-Madore 417-391. In this sense, Arp-Madore is a collection of galaxies that are different from each other.

The galaxies that make up Arp-Madore are scattered throughout the southern sky and include a diversity of them. In addition to this, they interact subtly with each other, together with others that are in collision.

NASA captures the merger of two galaxies / Photo: NASA

This group of galaxies is about 670 million light-years away from the constellation Eridanus, in the southern hemisphere, as well as a little more than 10 thousand light years from planet Earth.

In this context, the Hubble Telescope managed to capture the moment when two of the galaxies that make up Arp-Madore 417-391 meet one another. In the image you can see how the two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a ringit is for this reason that their nuclei were nested next to each other.

The special camera of the Hubble Telescope

In order to capture this incredible phenomenon so clearly, Hubble used his advanced camera for surveys (DHW), a special instrument for searching for galaxies and clusters of galaxies in the ancient universe.

It should be noted that Hubble’s special camera has been working together with scientists from the US agency, getting involved in different investigations, including mapping the distribution of dark matter and the evolution of galaxy clusters.