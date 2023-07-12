













WoW: Dragonflight: Temporal Fractures is here | EarthGamer







It is 10.1.5 that comes to this adventure and will allow players to embark with the unbreakable bronze dragon, Chromie. Together with the players she must discover what happens with the time portals.

Chromie and company must still save Nozdormu from a fateful outcome. As we shared before, Temporary Fractures will add to WoW: Dragonflight a new class specialization and it is Augmentation Evoker.

We recommend: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – The developers bet on new warm environments.

He channels the powers of the Bronze dragonflight and the new powers of the Black dragonflight to assist his allies in fighting with various bonuses that follow from the damage dealt in combat. It is the first ‘support’ specialization in WoW.

Temporary Fractures also adds to WoW: Dragonflight a new mega dungeon, The Dawn of Infinity.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Comprising eight bosses exclusive to Mythic difficulty, players will travel via time portals to stop the Infinite Flight and face Iridikron for the first time.

Also new are daily activities such as Temporary Rifts and Baby Nursery. In the first you have to repel invaders from other time lines and earn rewards.

In the second you have to support Valdrakken with raising the young as with dragon riding and get more pets. WoW Temporal Fractures: Dragonflight still gets the new class expansion, Warlocks.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

This is accessible to all non-dracthyr races, including night elves, draenei, pandaren, and tauren. You can not miss balance changes and adjustments in all classes either. It’s something that almost always happens in the game.

Apart from WoW: Dragonflight We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)