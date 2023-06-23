













WoW Classic receives Call of the Crusade from Wreath of the Lich King

The Argenta Tournament is ready to offer the champions the Coliseum of the Crusaders that stands for the collaboration of the forces of the Horde and the Alliance. The new combat arena is run by Highlord Tirion Fordring.

we have before us Call of the Crusade in which players will face different daily challenges, they will fight against formidable enemies, all this to train themselves to fight against the king.

What brings new Call of the Crusade?

The Crusader Test:

Call of the Crusade it implies that the players will head to the new arena in which they will face fierce enemies. Both main forces prepare to jointly head towards Icecrown Citadel.

Both the Horde and the Alliance will unite for Call of the Crusade in the Coliseum.

Source: Blizzard Games

A New Dungeon – Champion’s Trial:

The new Colosseum will host important events, with a new space where the two factions will have jousting events and classic gladiator-style deadly combat. Both the Horde and the Alliance will face the Argent Crusade.

The Titanic Rune opens a new difficulty scale: The Beta Defense:

Thanks to the new titanic rune system players will be able to increase the difficulty of their dungeon, this implies a beta defense protocol.

This new protocol Call of the Crusade will allow to obtain Ulduar raid rewards for up to ten members.

Besides, the alpha defense protocol will remain in force and will award Naxxramas raid gear for ten players as well.

On the other hand, PvP Season 7:

Arena contestants will still be able to purchase Season 6 gear (at the best price).

