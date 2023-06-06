Rodrigo Cuba It never stops making headlines. During the afternoon of this June 5, Magaly Medina once again shook the local show business after announcing a powerful ampay from the national player in the company of a Miss Peru finalist. Through social networks, a short advance video was shared in which the Sport Boys footballer is seen having fun in a disco with the young woman, a few days after announcing the end of her relationship with ale venturo.

As you remember, the athlete captured the attention of the press after the owner of La Nevera Fit recently confirmed their breakup. At the moment, the identity of the woman involved in the images has not been revealed; however, speculation began to arise. The complete report will be broadcast this Monday night, during the programming of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Was Rodrigo Cuba unfaithful to Ale Venturo?

Ale Venturo declared exclusively for the cameras of “love and fire”. Although at first the businesswoman did not want to give details of her unexpected separation from Rodrigo Cubaat the insistence of the reporter, revealed that since his ex-partner sponsored him with a girl in Piura, things between them were not the same again.

“He was disloyal. After being unfaithful, disrespectful and even pregnant, it’s hard for things to be the same again. You never know who you’re messing with, really”, he stated. On the other hand, he pointed out that he does not know if the father of his last daughter would have failed in his engagement more than once. “He says he was texting girls,” she added.

Would Ale Venturo lose possession of his daughter with Rodrigo Cuba?

Despite the fact that on social networks it seemed that everything between them was going well, ale venturo He said that he wanted to end their romance for a long time. However, she began to doubt her because Rodrigo Cuba warned her about the custody of the baby they have together, because she was afraid that she would end up in a legal confrontation with him, just as she did with Melissa Paredes.

“I was also afraid to finish because sometimes he would tell me: ‘What do you think? I have joint custody. Don’t you think they’re going to give it to me with the baby?’ He warned me so that I have a certain fear, I think“, he expressed.

