2024 is an important year for World of Warcraftas it marks the 20th anniversary of Blizzard’s famous MMORPG. Thus, a new expansion will be available this year. To celebrate the launch of this content, a unique advertising campaign has been created in Mexico, which takes Los Angeles Azules, the iconic cumbia band, to the world of WoW.

DRUID Creative Gaming’s new campaign was created specifically for Latin America, where two videos have been created, one for Mexico and one for Brazil. The first of these shows us a couple of animations of World of Warcraft accompanied by How could I forget you, the song by Los Ángeles Azules that debuted in 1996.

In the case of Brazil, the campaign features the soundtrack “Evidências”, a classic from the sertanejo released in 1989 and recognized in the voices of Chitãozinho and Xororó. All this was created to celebrate the launch of The War Withina nostalgic campaign for World of Warcraftcreated to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MMORPG, and will be available at some point this year. In related topics, you can learn more about this expansion here. Likewise, World of Warcraft could come to consoles in the future.

These types of collaborations are always interesting. We are used to seeing bands like Metallica on WoWbut it is a bit strange when something like Los Angeles Azules is used to promote this MMORPG. However, it is a charismatic touch that many can identify with.

