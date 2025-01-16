Mixed martial arts (MMA) has been popular in Spain recently. 2024 has been a historic year, both for the sport’s greatest exponents in the UFC, and at the national level. Therefore, 2025 seeks to continue this path. The Spanish promoter WOWof which Ilia Topuria is a shareholder, has revealed all the duels that will be played in its first event of the year, which will take place in Bilbao on February 15.

There will be a total of 14 fights, of which nine will be professional. The two main fights of the night will be starred by two native fighters from the Basque Country. On the one hand, Ander Sanchez (Vitoria, 1995), who has a record of three wins and two losses, will face the Brazilian Davi Santos, who has a record of victories in the Spanish company. The ‘diamond’ of Spanish MMA will be in the co-main event, Yaman Mjahed (Mondragón, 2002), who after a great amateur career has started his professional adventure on the right foot, winning two victories in his first two fights. He will face Richard Jacome, another athlete from WOW’s crop.

Both Spaniards are a great attraction for the MMA public. Having made an international career in the ‘Cage Warriors’ promotion and with his humorous content on social networks, Ander Sánchez has established himself as one of the most appreciated fighters on the national scene. This is reflected in his numbers on Instagram, where he has already accumulated more than 70 thousand followers. On the other hand, Yaman is undoubtedly a WOW franchise fighter, as he has been fighting there since 2021. All the company’s viewers, which have been increasing, have seen the young Basque grow, so he is already one of the dearest. Both face tough rivals, something that will make the Bilbao night magical, as well as fun.

But these are not the only important names to mention. Other interesting fights that will not leave anyone indifferent could be those of Arkaitz Ramos against Tato Primera, Fabià Sintes against Cherif Larossi or Jonathan García against Manuel Lancioli. José De La Cavada and the surprising signing of Ysai Vilamur. The latter has a perfect record of five victories and belongs to the ‘London Shootfighters’ gym, of which the UFC fighter is a part. Michael ‘Venom’ Page. There is no doubt that on February 15, Bilbao will experience an exciting evening of MMA to start the year.