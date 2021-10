Wouter Koolmees and Johan Remkes nominated as new informateurs

Johan Remkes (VVD) and outgoing Minister of Social Affairs Wouter Koolmees (D66) will most likely lead the formation negotiations between VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. This is confirmed by sources from The Hague NRC on the basis of reporting from RTL News.

The House of Representatives still has to approve the nomination of the two. There will be a debate on the formation process on Tuesday afternoon.