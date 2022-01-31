Former minister and PvdA member Wouter Bos (1963) will start as the new chairman of the board of Menzis on 1 May 2022, the health insurer reports tonight.











The former politician was best known as the Minister of Finance. Bos takes over the chairmanship from Ruben Wenselaar, who has led Menzis since 2015. His predecessor was again D66 politician Roger van Boxtel.

According to Peter van Lieshout, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Bos takes a lot of experience and expertise with him to realize Menzis’ strategy. “We would like to thank Ruben for his important contribution to Menzis over the past almost twenty years.”

Wouter Bos is currently CEO of Invest-NL, an organization that plays an important role in financing the transition to a sustainable economy. Previously, he was chairman of the board of the VUmc and partner at and chairman of KMPG health care. Before that, Bos sat in the House of Representatives on behalf of the PvdA. He was Minister of Finance from 2007 to 2010. See also The family of a woman who died without obtaining medical attention in five days denounces the public health of Castilla y León

Bos speaks of ‘a wonderful opportunity to return to a world that then became very dear to me. Menzis’s vision on the future of care and the role of health insurers in it suits me’.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: