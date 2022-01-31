Former Minister of Finance and former Deputy Prime Minister Wouter Bos (58) will become the new chairman of Menzis from 1 May. The health insurer has that on Monday announced. Bos succeeds Ruben Wenselaar, who led Menzis from 2015.

Since 2018, Wouter Bos has worked as CEO of Invest-NL, the government investment fund that is intended to boost the energy transition in the business community. Before that, he gained the necessary management experience in healthcare. For example, before his time at Invest-NL, he was chairman of the board of the VUmc for five years, for which he oversaw the merger with the AMC. He also led the healthcare branch of accountancy and consultancy firm KMPG.

During Bos’s political career he was a member of parliament for the PvdA, the party he led for many years and for which he was Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister between 2007 and 2010 in the Balkenende IV cabinet. In 2010, Bos retired from politics to spend more time with his family.

Bos speaks in the press release of “a wonderful opportunity to return to a world that has become very dear to me in recent years”. Peter van Lieshout, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Menzis, is also happy. He is looking forward to Bos’ ‘enthusiastic and inspiring’ leadership. According to , the Menzis Cooperative Care guide with 2.1 million insured persons, the fourth health insurer in our country after Achmea, VGZ and CZ.