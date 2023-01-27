with video“If you continue like this, your nose will rot completely,” the doctor warned. Ex-users Stefanie (34) and Wouter talk about how they were told that their cocaine use rotted away their nasal septum and the complications that entailed. Nose, throat and ear doctors are seeing significantly more patients with severe nasal complaints due to cocaine. “Damage can occur from one time or only from the hundredth time.”
