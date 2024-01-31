Spyhots galore! Wouter and Martijn are busy!

The roguish duo Wouter and Martijn are on the road again. These two gentlemen are always there for you to test really cool cars. Someone has to do it and they sacrificed themselves for a good cause for you videos that you can watch for free! How cool is that?

Right now the two are in the far north of this planet. So high that it is an ideal area for testing cars. Prototypes, pre-production cars: the manufacturers do their test runs here with the cars that you can buy the day after tomorrow (or the day after).

Now the number of hotels near the Arctic Circle is also a lot smaller than in Amsterdam, where actually every address is suitable for sleeping in some way. This hotel shortage resulted in Wouter and Martijn ending up in the lion's den. Probably had editor-in-chief @michaelras We booked the tickets and overnight stays so that we could make an article about it and sure enough, we succeeded! We will go through the spy shots with you.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mopf

A facelift is in the pipeline for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. A while ago we came across the facelifted G-Class on the Autobahn. That was a normal version (which you never see) and Wouter and Martijn came across this G63. Considering the bumpers, wheels and the like, this must be a G63. The G500 will – with a degree of probability bordering on certainty – have an inline six under the hood. The G63 will retain the V8 for a while.

Mercedes-AMG CLE53 (or CLE63)

The Mercedes-AMG CLE has now been unveiled. The version that Wouter and Martijn encountered is 100% an AMG derivative. Wouter was thinking of a CLE53, the undersigned of a CLE63. Wouter has seen it in real life so he wins. At the moment there is only a CLE200 and CLE300 that won't make you very hot. So the AMG derivatives will come together.

Audi RS3 Limousine facelift

The Volkswagen Golf 8 has recently been facelifted and we have just completed its introduction. This means that all the Golf's nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters will also get a makeover.

The A3 facelift is planned at Audi and we knew that the S3 will be unveiled more or less at the same time. Good news for five-cylinder fetishists: the RS3 returns! This is the American version, as can be seen from the lamps. So even though we are trying to save all animal species, we can still enjoy this noise for a while.

Porsche Boxster EV

All Porsches on the 911 will be electric. That's actually kind of the gist. That is why the new Panamera is a further development of the current model, rather than a new one. The 718 cannot be refreshed any more often, so we are eagerly looking forward to the new model. And there is good news: the engine sound is nicer than before, because the four-cylinder boxer engine has been replaced by an electric motor. No kidding, this is going to be the EV for people who love driving. We are therefore very curious!

This article Wouter and Martijn spot a lot of prototypes first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

