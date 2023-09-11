Wout Weghorst was the match winner for the Dutch team in Dublin tonight with his seventh goal in 25 international matches. “This has been a very important week for us. We knew in advance what we had to do: win twice. We succeeded,” after which the Hoffenheim striker bit off a few more shots.

In his interview with NOS, Weghorst was clearly not happy that he had to start on the bench, after he scored as a starter against Greece (3-0) last Thursday. “Of course I was nervous in the first half. After the break we started playing football better in a different system, but we also won more matches. We were able to play better from the second ball,” said Weghorst, who scored ten minutes after half-time after nice work by Frenkie de Jong and Denzel Dumfries.

“Such a quick goal naturally also gives confidence and that was reflected in our play. Was that also due to the system change? I do not know. I also found it convincing against Greece in the other system. We have to be flexible and be able to play multiple systems. This week shows that we need to be able to play in different ways and that we can do that. That’s only a good thing in today’s football, I think,” said the 31-year-old striker from Borne, who has been loaned out to TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this season by Premier League club Burnley.

Weghorst was a bit agitated and curt in his interview. "Did I understand that I wasn't playing? I was surprised I didn't play, for sure. Of course I was disappointed about that. No, there is no more need to prove yourself than normal than when I have to come on, I always have that," said Weghorst, after which he took another look at his beautiful goal. "A fantastic ball from Frenkie towards Denzel. This had already emerged in the discussion beforehand, that there were opportunities with such a ball over their defense. I think we played the Irish crowd silent after that. You can see that in the first minutes we invite the Irish public to participate very enthusiastically by building up for our own goal. We really need to learn from this. We did that better in the second half and then we can quieten such a stadium."

Weghorst was clearly a bit upset about comments about him on social media. Especially in his period after the World Cup in Qatar at Manchester United last season, where he only scored twice in 31 matches, he received a lot of criticism about his many missed opportunities. “Of course you hear and read everything, it’s almost impossible to ignore that nowadays. What do I mean by that? Well, that’s not always positive, right? I don’t feel the need to really elaborate on that,” Weghorst said, after which he did so anyway. “We are always looking for eleven technically gifted players. That is typically Dutch, but sometimes other things are also requested. “You have to make do with the qualities you have. I think it is now clear that contemporary football is also about hard work for the team and the right mentality. I think that is also a quality.”

Afterwards, Weghorst was put in the spotlight in the dressing room. “Tonight was my 25th international match, for which I just received the silver bowl. That was a very beautiful moment for me. We were really tough in the locker room today, but that was a great moment with this group. At this point in my career I also feel that I can be of increasing value to the Dutch national team. I’m glad I was able to show that twice last week.”

Virgil van Dijk: ‘Such a start should not happen’

Virgil van Dijk – despite the fact that he agrees that the first 25 minutes of the Dutch team were severely below par – mainly wants to look at the positive points after the narrow 1-2 victory against Ireland. The Dutch captain is happy that a big step towards qualifying for the European Championship has been taken. See also Man arrested for fire at Almere transmission tower

The Dutch team came out of the dressing room weak and a minute after the starting signal there was already a first big chance for Ireland. Immediately afterwards, the Dutch team gave away a penalty after the ball ended up on Van Dijk’s arm from a corner.

“I don’t think we were all sharp at the start and then that happens in the first 25 minutes,” Van Dijk said. NOS. The center back saw that his team did have control afterwards, but the big question is how it is possible that the Dutch started the match so poorly. ,,That is a good question. That shouldn’t happen, that’s clear. It does happen, that has to be improved.”

The three points and the resilience shown give the 32-year-old defender a satisfied feeling. “I mainly look at the positive today. We found a way to win with a lot of fight. I am proud of that, I must say. It doesn’t always have to be beautiful. The passion and fight we showed in the second half is also part of football.”

The Dutch team suffers a lot of ball loss

In the first 25 minutes, the ball was regularly lost in their own half. “They went full one-on-one and then we have to try to look for the free man and he has to be released. Only after 25 minutes do we find our rhythm a bit and we start to become more dominant,” said Van Dijk, who does not believe that the long ball should have been chosen more often. “No, I don’t think so. We have the players to do it well. Today it didn’t go well at the beginning, that’s the reality.”

Still, the conclusion of Sunday evening in the Aviva Stadium is: “It’s a good victory, a good step towards the European Championship, that’s what it’s all about. We have taken a good step this week, I am especially proud of the way we did it. The trainer and staff will certainly show the points for improvement and we will work on that in the next matches, but six points after a poor period in June, I am very proud of that. “ See also What 'Atlas Shrugged' teaches us about the political influence of novels

