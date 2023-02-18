Wout Weghorst has been making plenty of playing minutes since his arrival at Manchester United after the World Cup in Qatar. That pleases the striker very well, of course, but he is certainly not completely satisfied. “I want to score,” said the Orange-international, especially at home.

Weghorst has scored once in his nine appearances for United so far, visiting Nottingham Forrest in the League Cup. “As a striker you just want to score, that’s what you do it for,” said the Achterhoeker against the club media. “That gives a great feeling. I’m still waiting for my first goal at Old Trafford. Unfortunately it’s been a while bit too long, but I just have to keep my mouth shut and keep working hard, then hopefully it will work itself out, it’s going to be a very special moment.”

Weghorst is seen as a real striker, but also reached the number 10 position under manager Erik ten Hag. The United manager claimed after the game against Leeds that he used to see Weghorst play in midfield.

,,Yes, but that was really in my younger years,’ laughs the 19-time international. ,,I think I was 17 or 18 then and I was still playing with the amateurs. But no, he said in the half-time of “that game against me that it could be that something tactical would be changed. That happened and that went well. It was new to me and I liked it.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. ©AFP



“The most important thing for me is to help the team. It helped us win that game and I also did my job defensively. I did it, and especially since it was the first time, I think I can be satisfied with it.”

Leicester City

United face Leicester City in the Premier League at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Ten Hag and his men are number three in the Premier League and Arsenal’s frequent loss of points in recent weeks has even brought the lead back into the picture. See also Putin "lie" exposed - how Russia's economy is actually doing

