Despite a draw at Crystal Palace (1-1), Wout Weghorst can look back on a successful debut for Manchester United. Without scoring, he showed himself to be a useful player.

“Is that Weghorst?” a youthful Crystal Palace supporter asked his father, as the Manchester United players got off one by one from two buses at the gate of Selhurst Park around 6:50 p.m. English time. The boy was not the only one around the stadium who did not recognize the tall Dutchman. Where selfie hunters had Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Casemiro immediately in their sights, Weghorst was able to go to the dressing room undisturbed.

The fairytale transfer of the Tukker started in a striking way. Having just flown in from Turkey, where he played the first half of the season for Besiktas, expectations were not exactly high. Was he a ‘cart horse’, as journalists sarcastically characterized him, or a golden move by trainer Erik ten Hag? He could give the answer himself. Weghorst started against Crystal Palace in the base.

Watch Bruno Fernandes' 0-1.





With Marc Guéhi, one of the greatest defensive talents in England, as guard, Weghorst immediately faced a major test. The small but mighty central defender pocketed him for most of the first half. Weghorst, a newcomer to a well-trained team, barely touched the ball. The man from Borne then fought his way into the match in a characteristic way: toiling, dogged and without a shred of shyness.

Weghorst fought header duels in his own penalty area, chased the opponent and struggled to get to the ball in the front. As a point of contact over the ground, waiting for a fellow player to connect, he found his niche. Not as ball wizard Wilfried Zaha, the star at Palace who creates chances with dribbles on his own, but as a tireless team player. Helpful rather than decisive. See also 1: 2 in Bochum: A last-minute own goal puts Arminia in trouble

With only nineteen touches before half-time, after keeper David de Gea the fewest of all his teammates at Manchester United, he competed for bacon and beans in numbers. Anyone who saw him at work came to a different conclusion. Weghorst, clearly a completely different type than the absent striker Anthony Martial, did deliver, even though he had no part in Bruno Fernandes’ opening goal.

Watch Crystal Palace's late equaliser.





Weghorst thus confirmed Ten Hag’s analysis in advance. “I don’t think he’s just a player for crosses from the side,” he said. Crystal Palace, strong in the air, forced Weghorst to focus on qualities other than his header. The international of Orange met at Manchester United. That he was not out of place was in itself worthy of a compliment. Tension had no hold on him.

Without scoring, Weghorst, playing with shirt number 27, could look back on a successful debut, when Ten Hag took him off after more than an hour. To make his debut for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the strongest league in Europe, you have to be mentally strong. If Plan B, the battering ram in the front when things go wrong, it seems to be made of the right stuff.

From the bench, Weghorst saw how Crystal Palace equalized in the final via Michael Olise (1-1), as a result of which Manchester United lost points for the first time after nine victories. With Sunday’s squatter at Arsenal, he can nevertheless continue to model his football fairy tale. When pinchhitter make the winning hit against the leader in the end, he seems to be made for it. Then ‘Woutje’ will have to pose for a telephone every time. See also More Gambling Through Inflation? "It's a very big risk"

“I think we were in control of the game and scored a good goal,” said Ten Hag after the game on Sky Sports. “It wasn’t a top game, but it was ok. We should have done more to score the second goal the game would have been decided at 2-0, we have to learn that lesson from this.” Ten Hag was certainly not dissatisfied with Weghorst’s performance: ,,I think he did pretty well. He has to adapt to our game. He doesn’t know that yet. He has only had a short briefing and training, no competitions yet.” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. © REUTERS

Ten Hag was even more outspoken at the BBC. ,,Palace created nothing except a corner and that free kick. You don’t expect to drop points. We have to invest more in that second goal and not let it get to the point where a happy moment from the opponent costs you two points.” “We were 1-0 up. In the second half we had a lot of space to finish it off. I didn’t see a moment when we really went for that second goal. It’s hard to say why. I have to criticize my team. Go for the second one.” “We could have lost,” said Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after the draw. “We knew it would be tough tonight, but we are not happy with the draw. We should have used our chances and decided the game “They scored a great goal in the final phase and now there’s nothing we can do about it. We have to look ahead, the next game is almost upon us.” See also CBS again reports more deaths than expected, excess mortality in November at 10 percent

