The belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo) won by a minimal margin the Amstel Gold Race, the only Dutch classic, this Sunday near Valkenburg, after a journey of 216 kilometers.

Van Aert was declared the winner ahead of the British Tom Pidcock after a thorough analysis of the ‘photo-finish’. “It was very tight, usually a long sprint is good for me. I did not dare to believe, but the organization of the race came to see me to tell me that I had won, “said the winner. “I started very late, he should have thrown me first, I think he was faster, it’s a bit frustrating to lose by this margin,” added Pidcock.

German Maximilian Schachmann finished third in this sprint to three, ahead of a group of pursuers led by Australian Michael Matthews. Reigning world champion, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, was sixth, behind veteran Spanish Alejandro Valverde, who will soon be 41 years old.

Van Aert, 26, wins the Amstel Gold Race for the first time, this time transformed into a circuit race due to the inconvenience caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Belgian, victorious for the fourth time this season after two stages in the Tirreno-Adriatico and in the Ghent-Wevelgem, achieved victory against Pidcock, who had surpassed him in the sprint last Wednesday in the Flecha Brabanzona. The 21-year-old Pidcock came close to trailing him again, to the point that both riders had to wait several minutes for the stewards’ verdict.

He succeeds Van der Poel in the record



In this 55th edition of the event, a breakaway of ten riders (including Theuns, Bernard, Dewulf and Haga), launched on the first lap, was in front until there were 35 kilometers to go. Belgian Loïc Vliegen continued the effort, followed by young Dutchman Ide Schelling, up to ten kilometers further on.

In the peloton the Slovenian Primoz Roglic worked for his teammate Van Aert. But he had a mechanical problem on the last climb of Cauberg, at the entrance of the last 20 kilometers.

Pidcock launched 13 kilometers from the line, with Van Aert and Schachmann. The trio took about twenty seconds and the victory was disputed despite the approach of the pursuers in the last meters. Van Aert succeeds his great rival, the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, winner in 2019 and absent in this edition.