Jumbo-Visma cyclist Wout van Aert misses the last days of the Tour de France. The wife of the 28-year-old Belgian is about to give birth and Van Aert wants to be there. Van Aert will no longer start today in the eighteenth stage.

Van Aert indicated just before the start of the Tour that he was not sure whether he would make it to Paris. His wife Sarah de Bie was heavily pregnant. ,,I keep in mind that I can go home at any moment in the Tour. I definitely don’t want to miss the birth of our baby,” said the Belgian rider. Van Aert and De Bie already have a son Georges (2).

The Belgian is one of the big eye-catchers of Jumbo-Visma, which has the yellow jersey of the Tour de France with Jonas Vingegaard. Van Aert occupied 23rd place in the general classification and has been praised in recent weeks for his attacking style, for which he is already known. However, he still failed to win a stage.



“As everyone knows, Sarah is pregnant and things are starting to get a bit crowded at home,” says the Belgian on the Twitter account of his Jumbo-Visma team. ,,In agreement with the team, we have decided that my place is now home. We have spoken to the doctor and he says that the birth is imminent, so that is why we made that decision.”

For Van Aert it is an easy decision to leave the Tour. ,,On the one hand it is a strange feeling, but it is not a dilemma. I always envisioned myself going home when my wife indicated she needed me, and the time has come. I told the boys yesterday and they are 100 percent behind my choice.”



I can certainly look back positively on this Tour. Wout van Aert

,,I think I often had the legs to win a stage, but it's a pity that it didn't happen." Van Aert still looks back on this edition of the Tour de France with a good feeling. ,,The experience here with the boys was fantastic again and we were able to fight again for the goals we set. I can certainly look back positively on this Tour. I will forever remember it as the Tour in which I called home every day."

Green sweater

Van Aert won the green jersey in the Tour last year. Now the Belgian was in fourth place in the points classification. His Jumbo-Visma team will have to defend the yellow jersey in the last few days without Van Aert’s contribution. Vingegaard’s lead on closest pursuer Tadej Pogacar is no less than 7 minutes and 35 seconds.

