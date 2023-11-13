A new edition of the Rigo turna race organized by the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran (EF EasyPost), which this year was attended by the Belgian rider Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who arrived in the country as a guest of the rider born in Urrao (Antioquia).

The Colombians Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain), Sergio Higuita (Bora–Hansgrohe) and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín) They were also part of the race. As in previous years, the Giro de Rigo culminated with the arrival of all competitors crossing the finish line at the same time, with the aim of promoting bicycle sport in the country and in the region.

The tours

For this year, the Giro de Rigo had two routes for participants, the Iguana Challenge and the Caimán Challenge. The first took place between the municipalities of Girardot and Apulo, a situation that generated the closure of the main roads of the department of Cundinamarca in the middle of the festive bridge for the Independence of Cartagena and in which thousands of travelers leave Bogota.

The route was 90 kilometers, with a gradient of 800 meters for those competitors who are in a medium category of cycling.

The second was more complicated for the participants, it was a 160 kilometer journey: the starting line was in the municipality of Ricaurtepassed through different municipalities such as La Mesa, Anapoima, Apulo, Tocaima, Viotá and El Colegio, until returning to Ricaurte, where the finish line was located.

In the Cayman Challenge there were two mountain prizes, one first category and the other second category.

“I want to thank the team, our organizers and guests. We are prepared, although there is a very cool heat, we are going to enjoy the race and we are going to have a very cool time,” were the words of Rigoberto Urán before the race began.

In the 2023 edition of the Giro de Rigo it was confirmed that 5,000 people participated in the event; According to data provided by the organization, merchants, entrepreneurs, and cycling enthusiasts participated.

