The Belgian Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma cyclist, visits Colombia to participate on Sunday in the Giro de Rigo, an amateur race organized by Rigoberto Uran which will be held in the municipality of Girardot, near Bogotá.

The 29-year-old classicomaniac has participated in several activities with Urán, who has published videos on social networks in which the Belgian appears having fun with his occurrences.

(Tragedy: soccer player collapses on the field, is taken to the hospital and dies (video))

(Camilo Vargas: fan enters the field and begs him not to leave Atlas)

It is the figure

Just this Friday he published a video of a training session with Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and dozens of other cyclists on a road in the department of Cundinamarca, where the competition will be held.

The Colombian cyclist, meanwhile, showed Van Aert watching a soap opera about Urán’s life that is broadcast on the RCN Channel.

Clips of the European cyclist arriving at the airport on Thursday were also published. El Dorado of Bogotá, where he signed autographs from some fans who came there to receive him.

His team has endorsed the presence of the Belgian in Colombia.

“It’s just a Gran Fondo, on the road. Every once in a while you have to do something crazy,” he told In de Leiderstrui. “Wout has done it before and it fits our philosophy,” she said.

“It’s not even crazy, because it’s also good training that he will really enjoy,” the director noted.

“Wout needs different stimuli from time to time. He likes it that way and we let him keep it that way,” she said.

(Shakira, forced to go to Barcelona: Piqué, his children and the treasury, weight problems)