Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert, one of the best riders in the peloton, broke his collarbone and several ribs this Wednesday while participating in Across Flanders. In a statement from his team, Team Visma Lease a Bike, the team announced that the rider suffered an accident and that he will miss at least the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race. He also jeopardizes his participation in the Giro d'Italia, which he hopes will be his first time in the race.

The accident also affected other riders, such as Pedersen, Stuyven, Girmay, Vermeersch, Gazzoli, Kirsch and Turgis. The Belgian, visibly affected by the fall, was left on the road, with his jersey destroyed, and with tears of rage and pain streaming down his face. He had to abandon the race and be taken off on a stretcher. Stuyven also had to be retired, as well as Pedersen or Girmay.

“Unfortunately, Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in today's accident at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. At the hospital he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and several ribs. It is unclear how long his recovery will take. He will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race. “We wish Wout all the best and a speedy recovery!” announced Team Visma on X, the former social network Twitter.

The sports director of Visma-Lease a Bike, Merijn Zeeman, regretted the rider's injury, and, furthermore, his participation in the Giro d'Italia is in jeopardy. The Corsa Rosa will begin next May 4. Van Aert thus bids farewell to a race in which he was crowned champion last year after beating two current cycling greats, Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu Van der Poel.

