Wout Poels (35) rides the Angliru for the fourth time today. A ruthless mountain with the telling nickname ‘the Beast of Asturias’, but Poels always did well there. “Tasty is not the right word,” he says about the more than 12 kilometer long climb with gradients of up to 24 percent.

“But you just have a good connection with some races or climbs. I have ridden the Angliru three times and three times with a good result. Then it is automatically more fun to go there again. In the beginning it is not too bad, but it soon becomes steep. That only stops a few hundred meters below the top.”

In the 2011 Vuelta, Poels showed himself to the world for the first time as a class climber on the Angliru, at the time still wearing the Vacansoleil shirt. “I can’t say that my career started there, but those were the first signs that I could climb. On the way up I looked around and I was there with Denis Menchov, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.” Poels eventually finished second that day. The Spaniard Juan José Cobo won the stage, took over the red jersey from Wiggins and would later also win that Vuelta. See also ECB will raise interest rates as much as necessary to contain inflation, says Villeroy

In 2019, Cobo had to give up the overall victory due to irregularities in his blood values ​​and the stage win on the Angliru was also removed from his list of achievements. Officially, Poels is the winner on the mythical mountain. “But I never had that feeling. The second time I emerged together with Froome and finished second again, this time behind Alberto Contador. The difference was 17 seconds. If we had caught Contador, I would have won that stage. In 2020, the corona Vuelta, I finished eighth.”

Two months ago, Poels won a stage in the Tour de France for the first time. How great does he think the chances of a repeat performance in this Vuelta are? “We have the freedom to join the breakaways, but I never mark stages. Even if you feel good, it is an art to sit with it. After that you still have to get the blessing of the peloton and have the luck, the legs and the race insight to get the right ones moves to follow. Then you have to have a top day, like I had in the Tour, and be able to do it on the final climb. So it’s actually three races in one: participate, read the race and ride a good final.” See also Brazilian Jarbas Barbosa is elected new PAHO director

Vuelta game

Make the Tour of Spain even more exciting and play our cycling game. Join us here!

Check out everything about the Vuelta here, with the latest news, premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts and all results and rankings.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View all our cycling videos here

Listen to all our cycling podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also The EU explained the difficulties with gas supplies by the crisis in relations with Russia