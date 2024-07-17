Wounds | Almost everyone has gotten a cut on their finger from paper at some point – Physicists calculated which paper is the worst

Wounds|Office A4 paper can cut a wound on your finger if it meets the skin at an angle of about 15 degrees.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Physicists calculated that paper as thin as 0.065 millimeters can cause the worst cut on a finger. The researchers tested different papers with the help of a robot and gelatin. They playfully developed a paper knife that can be used to cut vegetables and even meat.

A pen has been said to be a sharp weapon when an individual defends freedom of speech.

Paper is also a cutting weapon. Many feel it in their fingers. After all, paper can cut a nasty wound on a finger.

You will almost certainly get a paper sore or sores during your life.

At least if you deal a lot with office A4 papers, for example papers from printers.

Physicists have now calculated what is required of the paper, that sometimes a painful wound occurs on the finger, usually on the tip of the finger.

Paper is most dangerous when its thinness or thickness is about 65 micrometers, a thousandth of a meter.

So it’s about 0.065 millimeters thin or thick. In offices, the thickness of standard A4 is quite close to that number.

If this kind of paper hits your finger at an angle of about 15 degrees, it can sink into the flesh like a miniature machete.

As a machete in miniature, a physicist describes such a paper Kaare Jensen from the Technical University of Denmark.

“My fingers have been cut by paper many times. They started to annoy me,” says Jensen According to New Scientist.

He was pained. No research was found on paper wounds that would explain which type of paper is the most dangerous for humans.

Of course, the cut wounds on the finger had been examined. The work usually focused on how high the risk was of getting, for example, a bacterial infection from this thin wound.

Jensen decided to find out for himself which paper is the most dangerous. He and his group collected different types of paper: tissue paper, printed magazines, office papers, book pages, business cards and printed photographs.

The dangerousness of the papers was tested. Physicists developed a small robot for the experiments. The researchers chose gelatin as the target, i.e. instead of meat gelatin.

Gelatin is usually made from pig skin or by boiling pork or beef bones, intestines and tendons.

Hunters sometimes use solidified gelatin when they want to model how a bullet hits tissue.

The researchers then used a robot to move different papers towards a curved gelatin sheet.

Video recordings revealed what was the most favorable moment and the angle that hurts the finger.

The impact was worst when the paper, about 65 micrometers thin, hit the gelatin at an angle of about 15 degrees.

Jensen says that in this case the “knife paper” is not so thin that it bends. It’s also not so thick that the force of the blow would sink into the paper.

The research inspired Jensen’s group. It produced a knife with a blade made of “cutting paper”.

In exams this paper machete cut apples, cucumbers and even chicken. However, it didn’t get too wet.

Jensen and his group created a mathematical model of the movements of the paper, which, according to the group, is “remarkably complex”, says Tekniikka & Talous.

A scientific article about the knife will soon be published by a scientific journal Physical Review E.