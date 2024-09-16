War correspondent Korobov hospitalized with injury after attack in Belgorod

Military correspondent of the Rossiya TV channel Alexander Korobov was hospitalized in Belgorod with an open craniocerebral injury. A source for Lenta.ru reported that a preliminary investigation is underway, and the circumstances of the incident are unknown.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry previously stated that Korobov was allegedly killed in the attack. However, the war correspondent survived.

Ukrainian intelligence tracked down war correspondent and reported murder

Ukrainian intelligence earlier on Monday claimed Korobov’s head had been smashed in. It also released a video showing a man resembling Korobov walking down the street and then a bloody body lying on the ground. It said the attack took place on September 15.

Director of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Belgorod” Nadezhda Vlasova confirmedthat the correspondent was wounded and is in hospital. “Regarding the wound and the hospital, yes, I confirm,” she explained.

Sources of the Baza publication confirmedthat Korobov is alive. According to data Telegram– channel “Ash”, he is in serious condition and has already been transported to Moscow.

Aleksandr Korobov worked on the TV channels Rossiya 1 and Zvezda, and was recently the head of the Rossiya bureau in Belgorod, reporting on Donbass.

Earlier, war correspondent Poddubny, who was wounded in the Kursk region, was discharged from the hospital

On September 13, VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, wounded in the Kursk region, was discharged from the Sklifosovsky Research Institute, where he was undergoing treatment. Research Institute Director Sergei Petrikov said that the doctors’ main concern was Poddubny’s deep burns. According to him, the journalist will be under the supervision of doctors. “Of course, we are discharging him now. But he will still return for bandages, because there are still small pieces that need to be put in order,” he said.

After being discharged, Poddubny expressed his desire to meet the people who saved him. “Just to shake the men’s hands and say thank you,” he noted.

The men who rescued the war correspondent, whose names are Sergei and Nikolai, said they were ready to meet with him. It was specified that Nikolai took Poddubny away from the scene of the attack, and Sergei bandaged the journalist’s wounds.

On August 7, a Ukrainian drone attacked the car in which Poddubny was in the Kursk region. The war correspondent received multiple burns and a head injury. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.