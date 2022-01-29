A whale found off the coast of Athens has returned to deep water after receiving medication, Greek authorities said on Saturday.

The whale, a male of the species ‘Ziphius cavirostris’, is swimming off the southern island of Salamis, Deputy Environment Minister Georgios Amyras said before saying the animal’s condition was worrying.

The whale, which normally lives in waters more than 1,000 meters deep, was first observed off the coast of Athens on Thursday.

On Friday, experts were mobilized after the whale reached shallow waters off a beach in Palio Faliro, Athens.

The whale was hydrated and the specialists administered antibiotics. After several hours, the animal was escorted out to sea on Friday night.

