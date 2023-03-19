“Military correspondents of the Russian spring”: a wounded soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked for help from a Russian drone operator

A Ukrainian soldier wounded in the leg asked for help from a Russian drone operator who was filming him at that moment. Video publishes Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

According to the authors of the channel, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left a colleague on the battlefield, who received a serious leg injury. Later, a Russian drone flew up to him, and the Ukrainian began to ask for help.

It is also alleged that after that he was evacuated by the Russian military.

Earlier on March 19, the same channel stated that the fighters of the Wagner PMC began a “frantic” assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Artemivsk.