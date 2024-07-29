In Ryazan, SVO participants were herded into carriages before the arrival of a passenger train

In Ryazan, participants in a special military operation (SVO) were herded into the carriages of an evacuation train before the passenger train arrived. This was done because the fighters “spoilt the view,” one of the soldiers explains.

In Ryazan, when a civilian train arrived, they simply herded us into the carriages so as not to spoil the view. Well, it’s all nonsense, we all understand everything SVO member

A SVO member spoke about the state of sanitary trains

A SVO participant named Andrey was injured and forced to leave the combat zone. He was sent to the hospital for surgery on one of the medical trains. He supported his story with photographs from the carriage, which looks like an ordinary compartment train. The soldiers are there with various injuries: judging by the photographs, some just need bandages, while others are in plaster casts.

By the way, there were naturally not enough lower seats, and I, with a broken leg, was placed at the top, but before that, naturally, I was asked if I agreed to this SVO member

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The soldier admits that he was surprised by the clean new bed linen that was given to him and his fellow soldiers on the train. In addition, water and fans were provided in each compartment, and tea, cookies and coffee were available at the entrance.

In some cities of Russia, the participants of the SVO were greeted with applause

A participant of the SVO told about how Russians greet Russians who have returned from the combat zone. In particular, in Ryazan, the military were indeed “simply herded into the carriages” so that they would not spoil the view when a civilian train arrived. The military treated this with understanding.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The soldiers met a different reaction in Tambov. There, volunteers were waiting for them, bringing them new clothes, underwear, hygiene products, as well as food and water. In addition, the soldiers were greeted with applause. “It was very nice,” he added and thanked the townspeople and volunteers who met him on the platform.

Earlier in Perm, a passenger train was delayed for 40 minutes due to a mass brawl involving special operation fighters. The published photographs show a mass gathering of people at the railway station, including law enforcement officers. The instigators of the brawl were removed from the train.