Spice – The wing thrown back. The white feathers smeared with blood. Eyes downcast. A splendid seagull, clearly suffering, was seen at Easter in Lerici. Another, very serious, was reported in the city. He couldn’t get up, he was on a street corner, a few meters from the traffic. A third, still, in the center, couldn’t stand it. Citizens who have called the police, offering to pay for treatment, but have been told no. “Leave them there – they replied – there is no legal obligation to help an injured animal”. Only people didn’t agree to look the other way.

People refused to let those seagulls die like that, especially in the middle of the big Easter celebrations. And in fact, once again the question has been resolved with do-it-yourself, violating “the cruel invitation of the institutions”.

THE REPORTS

There were many, indignant citizens who also called the editorial staff of the XIX century. «They told me that there is no obligation to help, it cannot be true. It violates the sense of ethical norms». “They told me to mind my own business, because the citizen is not responsible for taking care of the wild”. “They told me that they wouldn’t intervene anyway, because there is no rescue center in La Spezia”. The phone calls have all been verified. The situation is explosive, because it is also the time for the birth of the young, the chicks, and as usual many will end up swallowing plastic and hooks, or will remain imprisoned in the architectural pitfalls of the city, even just crashing into the many unmarked windows.

NEARBY CENTERS ARE OFF

The two closest collection centres, the so-called Cras, are Livorno and Campomorone. Birds have been brought to Livorno for many years. Lipu volunteers took care of making the trips up and down, thousands of kilometers. «We can no longer do it – they explain – because the Liguria Region has not renewed the agreement that allowed us to bring injured specimens to Livorno, especially birds and small mammals in difficulty. In 2022 alone we had brought 877 of them. Even just for insurance reasons, without a written agreement we cannot send people with a car full of birds ». It was just 6,000 euros a year that the agreement paid to Cras in Livorno. Without the agreement, Lipu is blocked. The Region, however, through the councilor Alessandro Piana, replied that “the agreement is not essential”. This happened over two weeks ago. The result is that the volunteers cannot intervene, precisely in the spring season, the most delicate one.

SEAGULLS IN THE VIEWFINDER

By an unfortunate coincidence, it is not even possible to bring injured seagulls to the Genoese Cras of Campomorone, managed by the Enpa. In the face of a hypothetical potential arrival of a new bird flu, which appears to have infected a man in Cambodia, a very complicated discipline has been imposed on the Ligurian recovery centers which provides for isolation, quarantine and swabs for each injured seagull. «There is a lack of space – explain the Enpa volunteers in Campomorone – and all the equipment is also missing. We are not in a position to take on such a complex job”. At the very least, a first aid agreement is needed in La Spezia, with veterinarians available to take the seagulls – and in general all injured wild animals – and provide first aid, including tests on bird flu. Or, in the case of the seagulls, the ASL could provide, which has the space and skills.

THE ANIMALIST IRA

Animal rights activists are in turmoil. «It is absurd – they say – to associate the Cambodian context with ours. It is useless scaremongering. It already happened with swine fever, which didn’t even exist here. They are just excuses to eliminate the seagulls, which many consider for some reason a problem”. There have been seagull deaths, even in some places in Italy. Avian flu has been hypothesized, but there has been absolutely no case of transmission to humans. «It is irresponsible – accuse the animal rights volunteers – to create a psychosis and push to have a senseless fear. To fear a zoonosis, who knows what hecatomb, is absurd. And it is unacceptable to tell people to let a wounded animal die. It’s uncivilized.”

CLANDESTINE RESCUE

With no more agreement with Livorno, without being able to bring the seagulls to Campomorone, without first aid, citizens are once again forced to rescue the animals in secret. The mayors themselves do not know how to help. “The conventions – they explain – can only be made by the Region”. Some councilors have tried to propose themselves, to directly invest those longed-for 6,000 euros, but they have been told no. The answers from the wildlife offices are always the same. “It can’t and it isn’t necessary.” Nor is it possible to restore the agreement with Cras of Livorno through a collection. Either those who have the competence to do so move, or the animals die. However, in hiding, the citizens managed to collect the three bleeding seagulls and give them shelter and first aid. There are volunteers and veterinary doctors who “didn’t want to let innocent animals die like this, when there is the possibility of saving them and not making them suffer”. A very hot topic.