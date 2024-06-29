Moscow region: wounded warrant officer of the Russian Armed Forces Khokhlov saved his colleagues from mortar fire

The wounded sergeant major of a motorized rifle company, warrant officer of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Khokhlov saved his fellow soldiers from mortar shelling in the special operation zone (SVO). His duties included delivering necessary things to servicemen to the front line, as a result he helped evacuate people with injuries, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, “News”.

As the Defense Ministry reported, Ukrainian soldiers identified the vehicle the warrant officer was traveling in and subjected it to mortar fire, during which he was wounded. But he continued to supervise the unloading, after which he provided medical assistance to himself and several other soldiers. Then Khokhlov took the wounded soldiers with him and drove the vehicle out of the line of fire.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the heroism of Lieutenant Alexander Solovyov, who managed to both save his comrades and ensure the further advancement of the Russian Armed Forces. During the battle, an infantry vehicle (BMP) of Russian attack aircraft was attacked by an FPV drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), so that the brigade commander was wounded.

As a result, Solovyov took command, evacuated the wounded, and then created a defense at the captured stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “For 24 hours, repelling enemy attacks and constantly inflicting significant losses on them, the group led by Lieutenant Alexander Solovyov held its positions, which allowed reserves to be brought into the battle and the enemy to be pushed back,” the military department’s press service added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense named the number of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered during the week – 56 fighters. During the specified period, two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, about 600 drones and six ATACMS missiles were shot down in the combat zone.