The images of an injured Palestinian tied to the bonnet of an Israeli military vehicle moving among the rubble, almost as if it were a human shield, according to some comments on the web, have shaken the internet: images shot in the north of the West Bank and broadcast by Al Jazeera which in his post on X, he comments: «The occupation forces thus abuse the body of a young Palestinian by tying him to a military vehicle».

Conduct stigmatized by Israel so much so that the army said that whoever tied up that man acted against the protocols of the armed forces, a choice “contrary to orders and procedures”. It all happened in the Wadi Burqin area, adjacent to the city of Jenin, after a military operation aimed at arresting wanted Palestinians. During the operation, the IDF reported that its soldiers returned fire at armed men. One of them was shot, then arrested, and taken out of the area tied to the hood of the vehicle. “The conduct recorded in the video is inconsistent with IDF orders and what is expected of its soldiers,” the military said. “The incident – they add – is being investigated and will be treated accordingly.” Meanwhile, the injured Palestinian has been handed over to the Red Crescent for the necessary treatment.