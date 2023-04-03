Little R, accompanied by his parents who however then had to leave him in the hands of the psychologist, entered the court TODAY afternoon at 13. He came out after about three hours at the end of the probative incident ordered by the Imperia prosecutor’s office. The chief prosecutor Alberto Lari and his colleague Paola Marrali, owner of the investigation, tried to find out from him what had happened last December 19 by car in Ventimiglia, when, in the company of his grandparents, his maternal and his acquired one, he had to go to his father. R. that same day he was hospitalized in Gaslini with multiple fractures, his spleen smashed. Was he beaten? Was he hit by a car? For now, the grandparents are being investigated for serious bodily harm. The six-year-old boy only came out of the hospital in recent days after a long stay in the intensive care unit. He has recovered and that is why the prosecutors have decided to submit him to an assisted hearing. The child was heard by a psychologist trusted by the prosecutor’s office. Impossible to know what she said. Not a word comes out of the investigative offices. Nor does the lawyer Maria Gioffrè, in charge of assisting her father, want to speak. «I can only say – you can tear yourself away from her – that I’m happy that R. was able to go to the Palace of Justice on his own two feet. And that matters more than anything else.”