Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wounded in a train derailment accident in Egypt

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0



The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that 15 people were injured as the Cairo Zagazig train derailed near the Minya al-Qamh station in the Sharkia governorate.
The ministry indicated early Thursday morning that there were no deaths as a result of the accident, adding that six of the injured were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary medical care.
Khaled Mujahid, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Information and Awareness and a spokesman for the ministry, said that immediately after the accident, 33 equipped ambulances were paid, and the injured were transported to Minya Al Qamh Central Hospital.
Mujahid revealed that the rest of the injured suffer minor to moderate injuries, “fractures, wounds, abrasions and bruises in separate places in the body.”
The cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.

Source: Agencies

.
#Wounded #train #derailment #accident #Egypt

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

“Gender Pension Gap”: In old age comes the rude awakening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.