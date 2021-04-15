Wounded in a train derailment accident in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that 15 people were injured as the Cairo Zagazig train derailed near the Minya al-Qamh station in the Sharkia governorate.

The ministry indicated early Thursday morning that there were no deaths as a result of the accident, adding that six of the injured were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary medical care.

Khaled Mujahid, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Information and Awareness and a spokesman for the ministry, said that immediately after the accident, 33 equipped ambulances were paid, and the injured were transported to Minya Al Qamh Central Hospital.

Mujahid revealed that the rest of the injured suffer minor to moderate injuries, “fractures, wounds, abrasions and bruises in separate places in the body.”

The cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.