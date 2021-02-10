Five people were injured by armed bullets who opened fire in a clinic in the state of Minnesota, USA, as the authorities in the state in the northern United States announced, confirming the arrest of the perpetrator.

The police said that shortly before 11:00 (17:00 GMT) they received a report stating that an armed man entered Alina Health’s clinic and shot those inside.

Scenes broadcast by local TV channels showed a building with a number of windows smashed, without it being clear whether it was caused by an explosion or bullets.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Bodk said during a press conference that the police had arrested the shooter, Gregory Ulrich, 67, noting that the perpetrator was known to the police and had shot because he was “not happy with the health care he got.”