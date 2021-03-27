At least 16 people were injured in a car bomb explosion in western Colombia, local media reported.

Most of the injured were employees of the Corento municipality in Cauca province, and at least two people who were seriously injured were transferred to Cali, according to Colombian reports.

“We will not stop pursuing terrorism where we find it,” President Ivan Duque said in a video message.

Colombia has suffered more than 50 years of armed conflict.

The largest rebel group signed a landmark peace deal in 2016.