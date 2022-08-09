“Wounded Hearts” has come to Netflix to take first place in the list of most watched movies and series. The romantic plot, starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, reminds us of the emotional consequences of war, drug use and family problems faced by those called to combat. The story, inspired by Tess Wakefield’s book, has an original ending that Netflix changed.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film revolves around two young women, Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine). Beyond being in love, the marriage is born out of the mutual desire for the military benefits that accompany the union.

Over the course of “Purple Hearts,” the two fall in love after Luke is injured in combat, forcing them to take a much more intimate stance with their friends and family.

YOU CAN SEE: Watch “Predator: Prey”: where and how to watch the full movie “Prey” ONLINE?

The ending of “Wounded Hearts” that was changed

The movie “Wounded Hearts” is the most watched on Netflix. Its romantic plot caught users. Photo: Composition/Netflix

Sofia Carson, who not only starred in this movie but also co-wrote the soundtrack, spoke with Remix about the production of the film. In that sense, she told how Netflix changed the original ending of “Bounded Hearts” to make it more rewarding for viewers.

“ We had finished the movie with the end of Luke being taken to prison and Cassie waiting for him at the door, hoping he would come home. but Netflix executives felt it was important that audiences get to see the two of them together again.”

YOU CAN SEE: Linda Lovelace from “Deep Throat”: the dark story behind her fame as a porn myth

In this way, “Wounded Hearts” ends with images recorded on the beaches of Malibu with Cassie and Luke together, an end to a love story very much in the style of Netflix.

“It was so beautiful to see them. You really fall in love with them throughout the entire movie. It was a rewarding feeling that they are happy,” shared Carson.

“Wounded Hearts” is on Netflix.