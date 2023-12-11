A year of mysteries, suspicions and silences. A year of investigations to find answers. The prosecutor's office is ready to give her: the file will be closed within a couple of weeks, there will be no extension. And a first truth will arrive about one of the most terrible news events of recent years in Western Liguria.

It is December 19, 2022 when R., 6 years old, is taken by helicopter to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. He is in very serious condition, he risks not surviving: he has injuries to his spleen and a lung, eight fractured vertebrae, a broken arm. Her father called for help, but her baby was not with him: that morning he was entrusted to his paternal mother and her partner. The woman is 67 years old, the man 74. They are the ones who call R.'s father, telling him “that he got hurt”. There is an initial reconstruction, they say that he was hit by a pirate car. It is not so. Another, much more dramatic hypothesis emerges: it was his grandmother and her partner who reduced R. to the point of dying. They are heard by the prosecutor Paola Marrali and the prosecutor Alberto Lari. He even confesses, but contradicts himself, it's not credible. They are both under investigation for very serious injuries, and they still are today. But after that false confession, the couple remains silent. The grandmother doesn't speak, not even her partner, a choice that arouses a harsh reaction from the family, in particular from the child's father. “That's not my mother anymore.”

The police have to reconstruct everything. The only certainty is that that morning R. had fled from his grandmother's house in his pajamas, with bare feet. A neighbor sees him sitting in the street, his arm hurts. It seems like the only wound. His grandparents arrive, they load him into his gray Audi to take him to his father. But, in fact, he will arrive with very serious injuries. Here it is, the hypothesis: during the journey, the child tried to throw himself out, he was held by his legs, but a wheel hit him. Causing him to fracture his vertebrae and other internal trauma. Only his arm was already broken: was it his grandmother? The mate? Both?

While R. struggles to survive, the investigation proceeds. In the end, the file includes two medical reports, the reports of numerous inspections – in particular at the grandmother's house – the testimonies of 15 people, and also the forensic analyzes on the car, which ended up being seized together with various objects that could have been used to hit the child. Faced with the silence of his grandmother and companion, only R. can tell what really happened that morning. But, understandably, he doesn't speak. He is afraid. Four protected interviews with a forensic psychiatrist do not give the desired outcome, the youngest brother is also interviewed. The mystery remains. But now it could really be a matter of little for it to no longer be so.