Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A man from the town of El Huajote belonging to the municipality of Concordia went by his own means to the emergency room of the Social Security of Villa Unión, Mazatlán, having been injured by a firearm and also hit with a metal bar.

According to the information provided, it was at approximately 11:30 a.m. when Román “N”, 41 years old, arrived at the aforementioned clinic with at least four bullet wounds in his body and with a blow to the headfor which he was immediately treated at the scene and, once stabilized, he was transferred to the General Hospital of Mazatlán “Martiniano Carvajal”, where he was admitted to the operating room to undergo surgery.

No information was provided about who or who caused those injuries.

It will be personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and the Apolo Group who, with the corresponding investigations, can obtain the causes that motivated him to be the victim of said aggression.