A minor has been injured during a fight between a dozen students At the exit of the IES Isidra de Guzmán, in Alcalá de Henares. The events took place on March 6 at 2:15 p.m., when the affected one received several punches and blows throughout the body – even with a crutch – by the attackers, aged Between 14 and 17 yearsas specified by the Superior Headquarters of the Madrid Police.

The trifulca ended after the intervention of those responsible for the center, who warned the police, and the victim had to be evacuated to a health center nearby. There, she was treated with wounds in her hand, the arm, one of the thighs and in the head, and also suffered a strong anxiety crisis.

When the national police officers arrived at the place, the aggressors had already left. However, the agents have spoken with witnesses and responsible for the center to locate and stop them, the case.

For its part, the victim’s family has filed a complaint In police station. Now, the authorities investigate the causes and circumstances of the fight, although it has been detailed that the case is not related to youth bands.