German singer Helene Fischer injured herself on Sunday evening during a concert in Hanover. She left the stage with a bloodied face, after which the concert was cancelled. Fischer has been taken away for medical attention.

This is reported by local media. Footage shows how the 38-year-old singer has a wound above her nose, between her eyes. Later the blood runs down her nose to her mouth and chin and there are also many blood spatters on her thighs.

The German superstar was injured in a trapeze act during the fifth and final concert at the Zag arena in the German city. The act was performed during the song ‘Wunden’. Fischer swings at a height of about three or four meters over the heads of the dancers on stage. She is then held by an acrobat.

On Sunday night, Fischer was hit in the face and left her face bloodied. That happened when she dropped down from a height and her arms were grabbed by an acrobat hanging upside down from the trapeze. Fischer’s face came into contact with the man’s legs, it appears on videos circulating on social media. Fischer finishes the song, but begins to bleed in the meantime. After the song, she tells the audience that she’s fine, but leaves the stage. The singer had to undergo treatment. See also The tree fungus Chondrostereum purpureum affects humans for the first time

Discontinued

At first the concert was only interrupted, but later the performance was stopped altogether. Fischer was then on stage for just an hour, writes Image. The concert is part of the first half of Fischer’s tour. This is the last performance before the summer break, the concert series Rausch Live Tour will continue in August.

Fischer broke a rib in March of this year during rehearsals for her show. The concerts in Bremen and Cologne were therefore canceled at that time.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.