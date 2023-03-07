The 14th Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference concluded its sessions in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of doctors, experts and specialists in wound treatment from different countries of the world.

Participants in the conference, which was held over two days, presented modern techniques for wound care and prevention of dangerous complications, especially serious wounds that affect diabetics.

The conference revealed the “Dermacin” technology, which has proven effective in treating thousands of people with diabetic foot, and has saved them from amputations worldwide. The “Dermacin” technology is based on the manufacture of oxygenated water, to treat clinical ulcers, treat diabetic foot, and treat wounds.

The conference presented the latest clinical studies related to the technology approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Health and Environmental Protection Authority, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the UAE Ministry of Health, for its ability to protect against “gangrene” and amputation.

Safa Qaddumi, general manager of the “Microsafe” group responsible for the “Dermacin” technology, said that the technology is characterized by being free of alcohol or chemicals, which makes it safe on the skin and does not cause irritation or allergy.

She added during her presentation of the technology at the conference: “This technology turns water into a solution to disinfect skin and wounds, remove dead tissue from wounds, and kills a wide range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and germs.”

And she continued, “The (Dermacin) solution is used in the treatment of clinical ulcers, diabetic ulcers, post-operative wounds, and wounds resulting from injuries and accidents. It is also safe to use on exposed tissues, organs, and bones.”

Participants in the conference stressed the importance of providing the best wound care to preserve the limbs and protect patients from dangerous complications of wounds, in addition to raising awareness of the importance of protecting diabetic patients from ulcers and foot wounds.

The conference emphasized the importance of developing effective wound prevention awareness programs, training specialists in wound care and adopting effective programs to combat diabetic foot.