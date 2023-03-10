Home page World

Holidays on the most diverse islands in the world – a dream for many. But not all islands are completely harmless. These are the ten most dangerous islands on our planet.

Munich – Islands are a place of longing for many. Mallorca, Ibiza, Maldives or Madeira, they are all among the most popular travel destinations for many Germans. Summer, sun, beach and of course vacation – all this is associated with islands. But not all are completely harmless. From epidemics to radiation to menacing animals, many dangers lurk in travel destinations around the world. But which are the most dangerous islands and what makes them so dangerous?

Island of Saba: Netherlands Antilles

Located in the Atlantic, the island of Saba is the smallest island in the Netherlands Antilles and impresses with incredible natural beauty. It is only thirteen square kilometers but has its own airport. There are only two small villages on the island. All the houses are white and have red roofs, the streets are very narrow and winding. About 2000 residents live in these villages. The underwater nature reserve protects the impressive underwater nature in front of the island. This is a paradise of fish and coral for diving. The island is also a paradise for hikers. But what is supposed to be so dangerous about Saba? The island is the landmass most hit by hurricanes in the past 150 years. A well-known phenomenon in the Caribbean. However, anyone who now desperately wants to vacation on the Caribbean island can be reassured. The greatest risk of hurricanes is in September and October. During this time, most hotels are closed due to the increased risk. December to June is the peak travel season. Then the island is no longer quite so dangerous.

Danger Island, Maldives

The name of the next island already reveals that it is not exactly harmless. Translated into German, danger Island means the dangerous island. The island is not inhabited, which is probably due to the fact that it is almost impossible to anchor there. Many sailors, whether fishermen or explorers, have died attempting to set foot on the island. A place better not to visit.

Ramree Island, Myanmar

The island, which is now seen by many as having great potential for tourism and commodity transport through pipelines, is haunted by an old myth. Almost 1,000 Japanese soldiers are said to have been eaten in battles during World War II. And the culprits? saltwater crocodiles. These would have killed almost all of the 1000 Japanese in the island’s swamps. Only 20 would have survived the “massacre”. The case went down in history, even in the Guinness Book of Records you can find the incident as “worst crocodile disaster in the world” and “most fatalities in a crocodile attack”. The myth has already been rejected by one historian. The animals could not have survived with such a great need for food before and after the attack. Whether the story is true or not is anyone’s guess.

Gruinard Island, Scotland

During the Second World War, the history of this island also plays a major role. The small island, only two square kilometers in size, lies close to the coast of Scotland. What’s so dangerous about this little island that’s little more than an expanse of lawn? During the Second World War, it was used as a test site for biological weapons, which should be used against the German population in case of doubt. Eight sheep on the island were infected by detonating bombs on the island containing anthrax spores, which cause anthrax. The sheep all died after just a few days. People in Germany should be infected by the infection of livestock. However, only if Germany had dared the first strike with biological weapons. Since then the island was inaccessible for about 50 years until the English decontaminated the area. However, the island remains uninhabited to this day, as many people still doubt the effectiveness of the decontamination.

Fallaron Islands, United States

The Fallaron Islands are just 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco. Tons of nuclear waste dumped by the US near the volcanic islands. The radiation waste was mixed with concrete and sunk in water. Allegedly there are about 50,000 barrels in the sea next to the islands, as a doctor calls it in her documentary “No Immediate Danger?”. However, there is no precise official information on the amount and the degree of danger of the waste.

Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Bikini Atoll may already be familiar to many. Located in the Pacific, it enchants with around 1000 small islands. But this paradise was destroyed in the summer of 1946. Because after the Second World War, the USA used the island area for tests with atomic bombs and later also to test hydrogen bombs. As a result, the residents, who lived a very simple lifestyle, had to be resettled. Thousands of animals have been exposed to radiation. To this day, the islands remain contaminated and have not been resettled.

Ilha da Queimada grande, Brazil

Also known as Snake Island or Death Island, is an island best avoided. It’s about 30 kilometers off the coast of Brazil and is known to be teeming with snakes. The island was even voted the most dangerous place in the world by a website in 2010. The snakes were able to spread so quickly because neither humans nor big cats acted as enemies of the animals.

Miyakejima, Japan

Oyama Volcano turned the island into a death zone in 2000. Its outbreak affected air traffic to Tokyo, 200 kilometers away. The entire population of 3,600 residents then had to be evacuated. The danger of mudslides was too great. However, another problem arose later. Sulfur dioxide concentrations have been at high levels since the eruption, making the island uninhabitable for five years. Since 2005, some of the former residents have been living on the volcano island again. But the sulfur concentration keeps rising and the residents have to put on their gas masks. A sight for tourists, since many have been visiting the island to see the destroyed villages and the aftermath of the earthquake up close.

North Sentinel Island, India

The last people in Asia who live in voluntary isolation dwell on this island. But they also defend this isolation. ‘Cause pretty much anyone who sets foot on the island gets killed. Various people have tried again and again to make contact with the primitive people. Today there is an official ban on contact issued by the Indian government. Because strangers could also be dangerous for the inhabitants of the island, since they are not immune to the diseases of modern humans.

Riems, Germany

The last dangerous island is in Germany. They are found in the German Baltic Sea. Lots of dangerous diseases are housed on it, including Ebola and malaria. At the Friedrich Loeffler Institute, numerous diseases are researched and how to deal with them is optimized. However, all of this only works with the highest security precautions. For example, scientists are not allowed to leave their position to go to the toilet. That’s not possible for the whole five hours of the shift. However, such safety precautions are necessary. Because if one of the diseases were to escape, this would probably have far-reaching consequences and only then would Riems be one of the most dangerous islands in the world.

