A supervolcano in Italy is threatening to erupt. But evacuation plans and escape routes are outdated. An outbreak could threaten around over a million people.

Naples – Italy is known for its numerous volcanoes. Some are still active, others are still dormant or have already gone out. The volcanoes Stromboli and Vulcano on the Lipari (Aeolian) Islands, Etna on Sicily, Vesuvius and the Phlegraean Fields (Campi Flegrei) in the Gulf of Naples are probably among the best known – but also some of the most dangerous in the world.

After the region around the southern Italian city of Naples was hit by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake early on Wednesday morning (September 27th), evacuation plans and escape routes are now to be updated – which is urgently necessary because evacuation tests have not been repeated for years . On Vesuvius since 2006, not in the Caldera Campi Flegrei since 2019. A map of buildings at risk of earthquakes is also missing, the Italian newspaper reports La Rebubblica. Since 2012, the Campi Flegrei area has been subject to the “yellow” alert level, which means “caution”.

Italy: Earthquake shakes Naples – researchers worried about supervolcano

“We will update the escape routes and open a new one at the end of October. We are working with a team of experts on an evacuation plan related to bradyseism,” said Luigi Manzoni, mayor of Pozzuoli, a day after the earthquake.

Naples sits atop two supervolcanoes, the sleeping Vesuvius and the trembling caldera Campi Flegrei. The latter, with its series of smaller earthquakes, is increasingly worrying researchers. Last Monday (September 18th), the earth shook several times and, as local media reported, many people in the affected area fled onto the streets out of panic from the shaking. One expert even sees a huge volcanic explosion imminent.

A supervolcano is characterized by a particularly large magma chamber and would therefore “not erupt like other volcanoes do, but explode,” explains the German Press Agency (dpa). Almost 1.2 million people live in the two “red zones”, which would be at immediate risk in the event of a major outbreak.

Naples: Population is afraid – evacuation exercises were years ago

The risk commission will be loud La Republica revisit the Boiling Caldera case next week. The “red zone” includes about 500,000 people residing in seven municipalities, of which four (Quarto, Pozzuoli, Bacoli and Monte di Procida) are fully affected and three (Naples, Marano di Napoli and Giugliano in Campania) are only partially affected.

In the event of an “orange” alarm, the evacuation machinery would be set in motion: hospitals and nursing homes, transfer of prisoners, securing cultural assets, while residents could “spontaneously move away.” However, things look different at the “red” alert level. Residents in the “red zone” would then have 72 hours to leave their homes and a mass evacuation would occur. However, the last evacuation exercise in the Phlegraean region took place four years ago. The last exercise on Vesuvius was 17 years ago. There are around 670,000 inhabitants there.

Naples: Evacuation drills must continue and escape routes must be revised

However, given the current situation, it makes sense to proceed with a series of tests as soon as possible. The National Civil Protection is therefore planning to carry out a new exercise by the end of the year, reports La Republica.

“The plans must be implemented through public works that allow the improvement of the existing escape routes, but they must necessarily be strengthened,” the Italian daily quoted Bacoli mayor Giosy Della Ragione as saying. “You have to start work as soon as possible. Otherwise, there is not only a risk that plans will remain ineffective, but also credibility will be lost with citizens, who will have to explain that they have to leave the area through a bottleneck,” the mayor continued. (Vivian Werg)