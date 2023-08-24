“Sprint race weekends are generally spectacular. That is also the idea of ​​the format: to entertain the fans extra on Friday and Saturday’, writes Robert Doornbos in his column of TopGear Magazine 219. And as the F1 drivers can confirm, you will not find wilder fans anywhere else than in the Netherlands. . Don’t they deserve a sprint weekend at Circuit Zandvoort?

Would a sprint weekend in Zandvoort be more fun than the normal format? ‘With mixed feelings, I think so. You certainly wish the fans that entertainment, because that is what the format delivers. In terms of content, Zandvoort offers too little room to overtake. If you want to pass someone, you have to take a lot of risk. And if that goes wrong, you pay the price on Sunday,’ says Doornbos.

‘In Brazil, for example, with long slipstreams, it is better to overtake. In Zandvoort, only the Arie Luyendykbocht is really suitable for it, and then you have to have a damn good exit at Kumho to be able to pass on the straight. And there it is also very easy to defend with these wide F1 cars. You put it in the middle of the lane and no one can get past it.’

Who will be the winner this weekend?

In any case, the upcoming F1 weekend will look as you are used to. Who will take the win then? ‘If I can make a prediction, I would say that Max will take a triple. It’s a circuit where you need a lot of confidence, and he certainly has that. That also applies to guys like Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The nicest podium would be if Max wins it and then Norris and Hamilton get there.’