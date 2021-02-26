You have arranged to eat at 2.30pm at the door of the restaurant; they will give minus twenty … ‘pi, pi’, a WhatsApp message: «I’m already on the subway, I’ll be here in ten minutes. If you want, go get a table ». Something like this has ever happened to even the most punctual. The thing about being late, let alone waiting for the late ones … And there are some manual ones: «I have a friend who is always, by system, late, so one day I made her wait on purpose. I crossed the sidewalk and watched her without her seeing me. I wanted to see how he reacted when he no longer saw me there. It came and I let ten minutes pass, while she absentmindedly stared at some shop windows. Then I ran up: ‘Sorry, I’m late.’ Would you be upset about my lateness, what happens to me when you keep me waiting for half an hour? ‘Easy woman! Nothing happens’. He did not give it the slightest importance and I realized that my friend was not late to annoy me. Difference Elisa Sánchez, a psychologist who teaches time management courses, between people who live time (her friend) and people who measure it (her). “The first ones arrive late everywhere and they lose things, but, at the same time, they enjoy the time.”

Being from one or the other group has to do with genetics, with culture … and even with the profession. «I had to give a coaching course to airplane pilots and one of the assistants was two minutes late. The man began to apologize and I did not understand that burden for two minutes. But it is that in the aeronautical sector the costs of a delay, even for two minutes, can be a lot of money and have repercussions that affect many people. Time is money in aviation and these people act like this in their daily lives as well. They tell you: ‘I’ll pick you up at three twenty-five.’ And it’s not a and a half, it’s a and twenty-five exactly. In other sectors, related to creativity above all, time is not measured the same. Or is there a concert that starts on time? ».

Apart from the fact that the consequences of a concert being delayed for half an hour have nothing to do with a flight that is delayed even five minutes, punctuality (or the lack of it) has a lot to do with the personality of each one, be it a pilot or lead singer of a rock group. «There is a genetic part. The cordiality, the empathy, the tenacity, the perseverance, the precision, the thoroughness … The people who score the most in these traits are usually also punctual “, explains Enrique García Huete, clinical psychologist and director of Quality Psicólogos. And like many genetic issues, the ‘environment’, external influences, can vary that natural predisposition, in one sense or the other way around. “Although all the children arrive at school on time, there will be some to whom their parents always say: ‘Come on, come on, we’re late. Hurry, I don’t want to keep your friends waiting. ‘ And others who, however, when they are at home linger, do not quite sit down for dinner … and no one urges them.

– Is the ‘tardón’ always late or can it be corrected?

– You can be a downright lazy but surely you are at the time at the doctor or an exam. Why? Because if you are not, you know that you are going to have a loss. You will not be able to attend that exam for which you have prepared or you will miss the doctor’s appointment. The human being moves to obtain benefits or to avoid problems or bad times. The doctor’s appointment is important, that’s why you are on time. But the friend, ‘bah, wait, it’s not so bad’. So what happens? Well, one of two things: or the friend gets tired of waiting for you every day and ends up not counting on you to eat, which will make a certain dent in your automatism of always being late; Or end up accepting that you are late and, since there are no negative consequences, you will continue to delay.

– What ‘benefit’ does the punctual find when arriving on time?

– Not causing annoyance to the other is also a benefit for many people. It’s like someone in a traffic jam who tells you by phone that you will be ten minutes late for your work meeting. That person puts himself in the place of the one he is waiting for. While others, in that same traffic jam, do not even send a message to warn of the delay.

Not make you feel ashamed



The unpunctuality at work, in addition to being “very frowned upon,” warns Elisa Sánchez, “is one of the main sources of labor disputes. Especially since many times that your partner is twenty minutes late implies that you have to do your work. In addition, he always makes excuses: that if the car, that if the children, that if the mother-in-law … That burns a lot ».

Punctuality, at work or outside of it, is “becoming more flexible from north to south”, warns Enrique García Huete. And it refers to the vaunted British punctuality. «There is a value. Although there are late Britons, the culture marks, “he argues. Confirms Rubén, a Basque biologist who emigrated to London almost twenty years ago. “Years ago I was a manager at a café in the City and we opened at seven in the morning. The first customer was the same guy every day and came in as soon as we opened the door. Not only that, if we opened even two minutes late, he was visibly annoyed at the lack of punctuality. Of course, he never told us anything.

– Not a reproach?

– Not because two very important aspects of British ‘psychology’ would clash. On the one hand, they give a lot of importance to punctuality but, on the other, they will never reproach you for being late so as not to make you feel ashamed for being late. For the average Briton, not using bad manners is probably even more important than being punctual. Another thing is that inside they are thinking: ‘These Spaniards are always late.’ And sometimes, they are right.

We go further north, to Sweden. Because the further north, the more punctual, right? Daniel Palomo, an engineer from Bilbao who has lived in Stockholm for three years, says yes, they are “super extra punctual” there. «Everyone arrives at the office five minutes before and if you are going to delay, even two minutes, call to notify. And now that everything is on Skype it is exaggerated. Today I had a meeting that I connected to four minutes earlier. A minute before the organizer did it. A third arrived two minutes later and the organizer was already saying that it seemed strange to her. The other, of course, has asked for forgiveness. With friends it is less extreme, but it is also frowned upon to be late for a date, it seems disrespectful to them. But since they are so politically correct, even if it bothers them they will not tell you. Daniel, who lived in the United Kingdom for a few years before moving to Sweden, assures that when it comes to punctuality, “the Swedes are even more so than the British.”

And the Spanish, what position in the ranking do we walk? Cristobal Torres, Professor of Sociology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, argues that the lateness that we have attributed “is a stereotype, just like when they said that in Spain it was not going to be possible to stop smoking in bars.”

– So, aren’t we as unpunctual as they paint us?

– No. Although there are latecomers, as everywhere.