Extravagant dishes tend to attract everyone’s attention, especially when it comes to something that can be unpleasant for many people, this time it is a controversial dish called “Origin” and represents a three-month-old fetus in amniotic fluidan aspect that leaves nothing to the imagination and it looks exactly like this.

It was created by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, who presented this dish at the Mugaritz restaurant with two Michelin stars in Rentería (Guipúzcoa) and at the top of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

It is enough to see the presentation of the dish to present a bewilderment, and that is that on the plate you can see a perfectly developed three-month fetusin terms of flavor, it is prepared with a bean gel, while in the head there is an almond that crunches when you bite into it, as if it were the skull.

This dish is nothing more than an internal artistic collection, so it is not on the restaurant’s menu, however it has generated great shock on social networks as it is a dish of bad taste, although “has never been nor will be part” of its gastronomic proposaldepending on the restaurant.

“It is part of Mugaritz’s collection of taboo dishes that are used as an internal exercise to explore the limits of human contradiction and not as part of the tasting menu in any of the seasons,” the chef explained in a statement.

For its part, the anti-abortion association Institute of Social Policy announced that if Andoni Luis Aduriz does not apologize, he will take the chef to court “for inciting hatred.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant explained that its creativity department works six months a year on the design of new dishes, however, not all of them are served, such is the case of the so-called “Origin”, which was created in 2015.

“It has only been shown in small meetings that allowed generating a context for dialogue and reflection, such as university seminars, private events or other forums,” it was explained.

The dish was presented in Madrid as part of a private meal in a restaurant, however Mugaritz regretted the dissemination “by third parties of unverified information and images” that have been able to “hurt sensitivities”, although the intention of its creation was never is.