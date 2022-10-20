One of the favorite garnachas of Mexicans is the pork rindthat is why the video that shows how a vendor prepared this food in its “light” version.

One of the characteristics of Mexican street cuisine is that the vast majority is fried in oil. Not for nothing Mexico is in the first places of obesity, overweight and other diseases related to poor nutrition. However, thinking of people who want to enjoy a good pork rind, a seller decided to offer his customers the “light” version of it.

It was through the social network TikTok where an Internet user uploaded a video in which he presented to the millions of Internet users of the Chinese virtual platform the “light pork rind”, an invention of a creative seller.

“It’s light pork rinds,” the man mentions at the beginning of the recording, and adds “it’s pure butter”.

The cybernaut, who resides in the state of Michoacan, recorded the preparation of food in the hands of a merchant. In the clip you can see the entire process of preparing this pork derivative.

“There it starts to bubble and right now we are going to see how it starts to process, to twist, I don’t know if they can hear how the pork rinds crackle,” indicates the tiktoker.

The clip not only began to go viral due to the presentation of said food as “light”, but also due to the dark color of the butter that the seller used to prepare the pork rinds.

Meanwhile, the influencer assures that this type of pork rind is recommended for “all the people who want to go on a diet”, emphasizing, once again, that it is a lighter version.

As expected, the clip uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 7.2 million viewsas well as more than 228 thousand “likes” and more than 12 thousand comments.

In the comments box, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to show off their best jokes and memes, especially highlighting the black color of the oil. In this sense, many assured that this is the key to light pork rinds.